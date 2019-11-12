Jean A. Goodell, 81, of Reedsburg, was called home to the Lord on Nov. 9, 2019.
Jean was born June 23, 1938, in Bear Valley, Wis., the daughter of Herman and Mary (Grell) Christian. She was a member of the first graduating class from Weston High School in 1956. She was married to Homer (Red) Goodell on Dec. 21, 1974.
Jean was a gifted quilter, whose beautiful creations will be cherished by friends and family for years to come. She enjoyed years “at the lake” with her husband and family, especially fishing with her husband and shenanigans with her dear friend, Sylvia Loibl. She also enjoyed her vegetable and flower gardens, playing cards with friends, and spending time with her grandchildren. Jean worked at Lands’ End for 15 years. She was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Reedsburg.
Jean will be lovingly remembered by her family: Calvin (Sharon) Craker, Reedsburg; Craig (Kris) Craker, Iola; Carla (Hubert) Durst, New Glarus; David (Brenda) Craker, Franklin, Tenn.; Dennis (Ingrid) Craker, Reedsburg, and Douglas (Carmen) Craker, New Glarus; as well as grandchildren, Lindsey, Drew, Laura, Keith, Hailee, Joseph, Olivia, Bridget, Patrick, Isaac, Luke, Sheldon, Emily, Tammy, Jason, Bryan and Katie. She is also survived by her sisters, Margie Remmick, Ann Ruhland, Nora Schmidt, Emma Mittlesteadt, Lila (Larry) Craker and Lena Rockweiler; as well as sisters-in-law, Phyllis Christian and Rosemary Christian; and brother-in-law, Pete Durst.
In addition to her parents, Jean is predeceased by her husband and her siblings, Martin Christian, Raymond Christian, Ethel Gruenert, Herman Christian, Jr. and Sharon Durst.
Services will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Reedsburg, Pastor Paul Crolius officiating. Visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be after the service at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, County Road F, Town of Winfield. FARBER FUNERAL HOME, Reedsburg, is serving the family. Memorials may be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran School, Reedsburg.
