Aug. 28, 1947—Sept. 25, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Jean A. Kirchberg, age 75, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully at her home with her husband by her side on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

Jean was born in Madison on August 28, 1947, the daughter of Donald and Evelyn (DeLaRonda) Miller. On September 18, 1982, she was united in marriage to her husband, Ken Kirchberg at First Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. She treasured her dogs, cherished all types of flowers, and looked forward to decorating the house for all of the different seasons. Jean was the best at baking cookies and always shared them on their camping and RV trips around the US and Canada. Jean loved her grandchildren and especially looked forward to visits from Jessica and Raeanna “Buggs.”

Jean is survived by her husband, Ken Kirchberg of Beaver Dam; children, Dennis (Joyce) Landsee, Carrie (Darren) Landsee-Dins, and Terry Webster; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Judy (Larry Westra) Van Buren; brothers-in-law, John Kirchberg and Jody (Connie) Kirchberg; sisters-in-law, Bonnie Kirchberg, Ann (Steve) Heubner, and Lola (David) Toellner; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters-in-law, Elaine Kirchberg, Patsy Ebert, and Kathleen Kirchberg; brother-in-law, Melvin Kirchberg; and other relatives.

A memorial gathering for Jean will take place on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial gathering at 5:00 p.m. with Chaplain Dennis Richards officiating. Inurnment for Jean will take place at Bethany Cemetery.

