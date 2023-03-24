March 13, 1930—March 20, 2023

PORTAGE—Jean Ann (Little) Sutfin of Portage, WI, passed away Monday, March 20, 2023 at the age of 93.

She is survived by daughters: Cynthia Dunn and Debra (Rick) Bell. Jean was adored by her three granddaughters: Jennifer (Jason) Brown, Brooke (Pat) Cadigan and Natalie (Ryan) McTier; she was a very proud great-grandmother to: Dawson Johnson, Jake Brown, Samantha Brown, and Kylie Cadigan. Jean was preceded in death by her precious husband of 72 years, Donald F. Sutfin.

Per her request, there will be no visitation or service.

Mom’s favorite quote “Use it up, wear it out, make it do, or do without”.

Roseberry Funeral Home of Friendship is assisting the family.