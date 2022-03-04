Dec. 31, 1929—Feb. 26, 2022

PORTAGE—Jean D. Schwantes, age 92, devoted wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Divine Savior Tivoli.

Jean was born on December 31, 1929, in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of Earl Alvin and Lois Elizabeth (Youmans) Giese.

Jean graduated from the Milwaukee County Hospital School of Nursing in 1950. She married Gilbert Schwantes, Jr. on February 8, 1952. They moved to Portage in 1955. Jean worked as a Registered Nurse at Divine Savior Hospital for more than 20 years. Jean was a member of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage. Jean loved music, played the violin, and sang with St. Mary’s Choir and the Zona Gale Singers. She volunteered for the Red Cross Blood Drives, and with Meals on Wheels.

She is survived by her husband, Gilbert; her children: Michael (Kathleen) Schwantes, Cary, IL, Daniel (Sofia) Schwantes, Columbus, Kathryn (Kevin) Wahl, Alexandria, MN, Christine Sherwood, Taos, NM, Gil (Julie) Schwantes, Sierra Vista, AZ, and Steven (Tracy) Schwantes, Madison; 11 grandchildren: David (Eileen) Schwantes, Tracy Sherwood, Sedona (Devon) Stinson, James (Bethany) Schwantes, Sarah, Daniel, Michelle and Michael Wahl, Amanda (fiance, Brent), Brett, and Christopher Schwantes; two great-grandchildren: Elliot and Max Schwantes; her sister, Betsy Katona, Hartford; and many devoted friends and colleagues. She was preceded in death by her parents and her twin brother, Jack Giese.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on May 27, 2022, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church temporary location, 2652 Murphy Road in Portage, with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Inurnment will be in St. Mary Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on May 27, 2022, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church in Portage or the Portage Historical Society (portagemuseum.org).

On behalf of the entire Schwantes family, we would like to give special thanks to the caregivers at Agrace and Tivoli for their kindness and compassion in these difficult times.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.