Jean D. Schwantes

Jean D. Schwantes

PORTAGE—Jean D. Schwantes, age 92, devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Divine Savior Tivoli.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on May 27, 2022, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church temporary location, 2652 Murphy Road in Portage, with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on May 27, 2022, at the church. A reception celebrating Jean’s life will be held at the VFW, 215 W. Colins St., Portage, following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church in Portage or the Portage Historical Society (portagemuseum.org).

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

