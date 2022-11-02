Jean E. Nelson

June 4, 1958—Oct. 22, 2022

BERLIN—Jean Ellen Nelson, age 64, of Berlin, formerly of Beaver Dam, died peacefully on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Patriot Place in Berlin.

She was born June 4, 1958, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Guy and Marlyn Ardnt Nelson. Jean was a CNA at different hospitals and nursing homes plus worked in a cheese factory. She was a Jehovah Witness and member of the Kingdom Hall. Jean enjoyed gardening, playing the violin and decorating, but especially loved laughing and having a good time with her family and friends.

Jean is survived by her son, Justin Nelson; three daughters: Tosha Przekurat, Canji Huebner and Mallissa Nelson-Greenwood; 11 grandchildren: Kierra, Ethan, Savannah, Craig, Jr., Jadyn, Ebonee, Karter, Conner, Chase, Lylie and William; one great-grandson, Conner, Jr.; mother, Marlyn; seven brothers: Guy Andrew, Rick, Scott, Perry, Bryon, Kevin and Eric; three sisters: Karen, Kellie and Deonna; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Greenwood; father, Guy; and granddaughter, Breyanna.

Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., at Columbus Community Center. Donations are welcome. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barbola Funeral Chapel in Berlin. Anyone wishing to send a sympathy card to the family, please mail to Jean Nelson, c/o Barbola Funeral Chapel, PO Box 201, Berlin, WI 54923. Online condolences may be sent to the family at barbolafc@yahoo.com.