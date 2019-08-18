GREEN BAY - Jean Henke, 93, Jean Henke De Pere passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019. Jean was born in Stevens Point, Wis., June 29, 1926, the daughter of the late Julius and Ruth (Hamilton) Williamson.
Jean graduated High School in Brandon, Wis. She continued her studies in Secretarial School, she then worked for Denisson Colo., Feld Colo., Kitslaars Interiors, and Verhalen Windows and Doors. She worked until she was 83. In 1949, she married Robert D. Williams. They had two children together. After Roberts' death, she married Wendell Henke in 1957. They had one child together. After Wendell died in 1988, she focused on her career and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was active in the church choir. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed playing other games with family and friends. She played piano, and in her earlier years, she played golf and tennis.
Jean is survived by her daughters, Kristine Walch and Jill (Richard) Harkoff; son, Brian (Lisa) Williams; sisters, Ila Hunt and Pamela Kaul; grandchildren, Kelly (Abe) Traugh, Lindsey (Robert) Long, Andrew (Trista) Schlies, and David (Nicole) Walch; great-grandchildren, Sagan, Sawyer, Spencer, Brian, Lily, Evelyn, and Nicole; nephews, Bob and Richard; nieces, Kate, Melody, Valli, Roxanne, Anne Marie, Dana; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and parents-in-law; husbands, Robert Williams and Wendell Henke; brothers-in-law, Joe, Sherwood, and Don; sisters-in-law, Alice and Geri; and son-in-law, Bill.
Family and friends may visit at Faith Lutheran Church, 2335 S. Webster Avenue, Green Bay, on Friday, August 23, 2019, from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Funeral service will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with Pastor Joshua Errer officiating. Online condolences at www.cotterfuneralhome.com
The family would like to thank her good friends at her apartment building for their loving attention.
