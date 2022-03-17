May 14, 1924—March 13, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Jean L. Nelson, 97, of Beaver Dam and formerly of Arlington, Sdkota and Youngtown, Arizona passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at the Remembrance Home in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin.

A memorial gathering for Jean will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. A memorial service will begin at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Jim Wendt officiating.

Jean LaVonne was born on May 14, 1924 the daughter of Charles and Hilda (Johnson) Paulson in Badger, South Dakota. On October 23, 1943, she was united in marriage to Wallace John Nelson in Arlington, South Dakota.

Jean was a member of First Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. She had worked several places: the farm, Dr. Puls office, in child care and at the Piggly Wiggly deli. Mostly, her pride and joy was being a wonderful homemaker and the heart of the family both of which she excelled at.

Jean is survived by her children: Don (Heidi) Nelson, Rodney (Vicki) Nelson and Rick Nelson (Hanna Mueller) all of Beaver Dam; 11 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and a great great grandchild expected in June; son-in-law, Larry (Crystal, Jean’s dear friend) Wiersma of Beaver Dam; and daughter-in-law June Nelson of Beaver Dam; her brother, Richard “Dick” Paulson of Texas. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wally Nelson; her daughter, Janis Wiersma; sons: Jerry Nelson and Jim Nelson; her brother, Chuck Paulson; and her sisters: Marjorie “Marge” Allen and Lucille “Lu” Crocker.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jean’s name, if desired, may be directed to First Ev. Lutheran Church, 311 W. Mackie St., Beaver Dam, Wisconsin 53916.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Erin Lambert and to the entire staff of the Remembrance Home and Hillside Hospice.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.