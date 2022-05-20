Oct. 30, 1953—April 14, 2022

CRADON—Jean Lucille Roder, 68, of Crandon, WI, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, at The Bay at Nu Roc Nursing Home Blackwell. Jean was born October 30, 1953, in Beaver Dam, WI, the daughter of Clarence and Laura (Thill) Schweiger. She was united in marriage on October 28, 1989, in Waterloo, WI, to William Roder.

Surviving are her husband of 33-years, William Roder; daughter, Jenae (Seth) Hart, Pardeeville, WI; son, Jason (Shannon) Johnson, De Moines, IA; grandchildren: Odin and Timothy; sisters: Alice Schweiger, Sun Prairie; Rita (Mark) Tuel, Beaver Dam; brothers: John (Rose) Schweiger, Madison, Tom Schweiger, Sun Prairie, Paul (Joanne) Schweiger, Manchester, CT; niece, Kim (Dan) Rutkowski; nephews: Adam Schweiger, Sun Prairie, WI, Marc (Allison) Schweiger, Sun Prairie, WI. Also, a great-niece and nephews and many extended families.

She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Laura Schweiger; sister, Ann Schweiger; nephew, Derick; and sisterS-in-law: Nancy (Tom) Schweiger and Vicki (Paul) Schweiger. Also, many of her fur babies: Bud, Tug, Dusty, Daisy, OC, Lukie, Summer, Buster, Jack, and all the fur babies that have passed that she helped care for at the Forest County Humane Society.

Jean loved her family, fur babies, and working. Her work ethic in life was exemplary. She loved cooking and always cooked for an army even if it was just her, her husband and daughter gathering for meals. She will be missed dearly by many.

Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Jun 4, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 300 Beichl Ave, Beaver Dam, WI, 53916.