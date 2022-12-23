March 10, 1938—Dec. 20, 2022

COLUMBUS—Jean M. Read, age 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Larson House in Columbus. She was born on March 10, 1938 in Michigan, the second daughter of Robert and Mary (Soverign) McGreachie.

Jean had a long career as an RN and was one of the first nurse practitioners graduating from the nursing program at University of Michigan-Ann Arbor.

Jean enjoyed swimming, ice skating and her beloved dog, Sam.

Survivors include her sister, Frances (John) Maclean of VA; her four children: Brian Erickson of CA, Elizabeth (Michael) Torowski of Columbus, WI, Bradley (Andrew) Erickson of NY, William (Jackie) Read of MI; five grandchildren: Lindsey (Evan) Ehlers of Columbus, Kyle Torowski, Katrina (Dan) Carter, Rachael Read and Brooke Read; four great-grandchildren: Mallory Ehlers, Watson Ehlers, Eleanor Ehlers and Reese Carter.

Many thanks to the staff at Larson House and Generations Hospice for their wonderful care and support for the past five years.

