Jean Mae (Dahlke) Clodfelter, 70, of Gosnell, Ark. has been called home by her savior to take her place next to her heavenly family on February 26, 2020. She was greeted by her parents, Earl Frederick Dahlke and Hilda Emma (Kaatz) Dahlke; her siblings, Roger Dahlke, Margie Zuhlke, Grace (Dahlke) Campbell; two great-granddaughters; her husband, Waldemar and several other family members. She was born May 27, 1949 in Fond Du Lac county, Wis. She attended Pardeeville, Wis. Schools and graduated from Pardeeville High School im 1967. After high school, she was blessed with three children, James Eugene, Harriet Rose, and Carl Earl who she is survived by; along with her sisters, Ruth Cherry (Clint), Fern Westcott (Tom), Sue Puddicombe (Kevin); and brother, Walter Zuhlke; along with several grandchildren; great-grands; nieces and nephews. She loved to grow indoor plants, crochet, thrift shopping and spending time with family. She was a passionate reader as well. In later years, she worked at McDonald's , Pick N Save in Portage, Wis. In the bakery and deli. She totally enjoyed working at Walmart Super Center as a greeter. She enjoyed having people know her by her name. At Christmas, she rang bell for the Salvation Army, which she also loved doing. She loved sharing the local Santa fly-in, living reindeer, the local holiday parade with her great-grands. At a holiday, Jeanie would bring an abundance of baked goods, including the family ham. She also enjoyed going out to eat. Jeanie worked side by side with her sister, Fern, when their brother had a medical emergency. Jeanie was a caring person. She was a giver, not a taker. The family would like to thank the Gosnell Police Department, especially Adam Borden, Chris Lassley, Andrew Wyles, James Haynes and Chief Darrell Watkins for their help in the family crisis. Funeral is pending at this time. CARNEY FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY, Blythville, Ark. assisted the family. See ya later.....LOVE YOUZZZZZZ