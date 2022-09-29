Jean Margaret (Wagner) Hillard

April 11, 1934—Sept. 17, 2022

ORMOND BEACH, FL—Jean Margaret (Wagner) Hilliard, formerly of Wisconsin Dells, currently of Ormond Beach, FL. After a brief illness, we have lost an amazing woman who impacted many lives forever. Jean was born in Grand Marsh, WI to Edna Mae (nea Morgan) and Stanley Wagner. She was raised in a loving, hardworking farm family with five children: Mary (Vearn Golz), Robert (Maggie), Harvey (Beverly), and Alice (Chuck Parr).

A family of lifelong learners, she and her sisters attended what is now U.W. Stevens Point. There she received her Elementary Education Teaching Certificate. The sisters were a very special threesome all their lives. To finance their college education, they grew “baby dill” cucumbers for years and later got summer work in the tourist community of Wisconsin Dells.

As waitresses at the former Wenkman’s Bowling Alley/Restaurant she and sister Mary met their lifelong husbands.

Harold James Hilliard (Oxford, WI) and Jean were married on August 29, 1955. They were blessed with three children: Michelle, Patrick (Peggy), and Shawn (Marci). They were her main occupation, but she made time to earn a B.A. in Elementary Education, a Remedial Reading Certification and a Master’s degree in Education.

In 1970 she began working for CESA 5 in Portage, WI, co-authoring the “Portage Project Curriculum” which continues to be used at the state, national and international level. She made presentations at many Early Childhood Conferences, and she was regarded as a leader in the field.

Jean was instrumental in creating the first classes for children with hearing and vision impairments. She retired from CESA in 1994 as Assistant Director of Special Education. Upon retirement Jean was recipient of the May Lemke Special Services Award from the Wisconsin Council for Exceptional Children. She was co-founder and charter member of WCEC Division of Early Childhood, serving as President of the division for three terms. Jean was a member of the Dells Literacy Council and instrumental in the Kilbourn Public Library building project. She was always an advocate for Special Education, a champion for children with special needs, and a lover of all children. She was passionate about imparting the love of learning and literacy.

Most of her retirement years found her volunteering in her local libraries, including tutoring reading to adults. A grandchild on her lap with a book was one her greatest joys. Jean embraced technology with the early Apple computer through the “Apple-for-the-Teacher” Program and continued to grow with her computer skills. She loved traveling with her husband, getting lost in a good book, cooking for her family, living by the ocean, solving daily puzzles, and following politics. Jean was creative, resourceful, generous, and hospitable.

Besides her library work, she enjoyed volunteering as a Girl Scout/Cub Scout leader, as an assistant at Ormond Beach St. Vincent’s Thrift Store, on various Condo committees and church committees. She was a member of St. Cecilia’s Parrish in Wisconsin Dells and St. Brendan’s Parrish in Ormond Beach.

Jean is survived by her husband Harold “Jim”; her children; many beloved nieces and nephews; 11 grandchildren; 22 grea- grandchildren; sister, Mary Golz; sister-in-law, Maggie Wagner; sister-in-law, Beverly Wagner. She is also survived by very special cousins: Janice (Schonke) Ayers, Dave Schonke and Diane (Hewitt) Schonke. She is deeply missed!

A private graveside gathering will be held in Wisconsin in the future. If you are so inclined, we encourage you to donate in her name to: Friends of Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St., Ormond Beach, FL 32174 386-676-4191 OR Kilbourn Public Library, 620 Elm St., Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965 608-254-2146 Designate the Children’s Programming.

Lohman Funeral Home, Ormond Beach is serving the family. Condolences may be posted at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.