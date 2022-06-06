Jean Marie Finkler (Christman)

Jean was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all of those who were lucky enough to know her. Jean will be missed and remembered for so many things. She enjoyed the many Sunday’s that were spent on the farm with golf cart rides, corn roasts and get togethers with all of her friends and family. She treated everyone like family, encouraging and supporting everyone to be themselves. Jean was a woman of many talents, some that included her incredible memory with piano playing, and her never ending cooking, that everyone loved, and of course her humor. Anyone who knew Jean, knew that she found the funny in anything, especially many of her “Jean-isms”. She would always find the best of any situation, whether it be wearing a white shirt KNOWING she was going to spill food on it, always finding the house phone where it shouldn’t be (usually in the burn pile) or picking up her phone to take a call with varnish over her hands. Everybody will always remember her contagious laugh, her warm personality and her endless storytelling, that somehow always included a road trip with some of her best friends going wrong, but being the best of times!