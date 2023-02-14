March 23, 1959—Feb. 12, 2023

PORTAGE – Jean Marie McGrath, age 63, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Columbia Healthcare Center in Wyocena.

Jean was born on March 23, 1959, in Portage, the daughter of Robert and Gloria (Curtis) Henze.

She worked for Culver’s Restaurant for over 25 years. She graduated in 1977 from Deforest High School then earned her Associate’s degree in Accounting.

Jean loved spending time with her children doing things they enjoyed, such as fishing. She also enjoyed gardening, baking and caring for her pets. For the last three and a half months, her newborn grandson, Ryan, Jr. has been the light of her life.

She is survived by her children: Ryan (Mandy) McGrath, and their son, Ryan, Jr., Pardeeville, Hannah (Terra) McGrath, SD; her brother, Robert (Kim) Henze, Arlington; her niece, Jody (Brandon) Funches, DeForest; nephews: Jim (Nicole) Henze, DeForest, and Jeff Henze, Sun Prairie; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Spring Prairie Lutheran Church, N509 Cty. Rd. C, Deforest, WI 53532, with Pastor Rick Bursh officiating. Burial will be at Spring Prairie Lutheran Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023 and also at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Columbia County Humane Society.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.