April 18, 1942—June 21, 2022

PORTAGE—Jean Marie Nelson, age 80, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, surrounded by her daughter Sara and granddaughters Emily and Katelyn, who she shared a special bond with.

Jean was born in Portage on April 18, 1942, the daughter of Edward and Katherine (Miller) Lehman. She graduated from Portage High School in 1960, and then went to attend Accredited Beauty in Madison.

On September 9, 1961, she married Donald Nelson at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Portage. Don preceded her in death on October 3, 2015. Jean was a beautician at Spurgeon’s for 25 years and a clerk at Graham Drug for at least 10 years.

Jean enjoyed all crafts, especially painting, knitting, crocheting, and sewing. She began a craft business out of her home, sold at craft fairs, and had her crafts at an antique mall in the Dells. Jean was a member of Boat Club, loved to sunbathe, and pulling the kids behind the boat waterskiing on Swan Lake. She looked forward to spending time with her grandkids and the “60’s Chicks”.

Survivors include her children: Scott (Amy) Nelson, of Appleton, Rob Nelson, Sara Kastenholz, Mark (Dawn) Nelson, all of Portage; her grandchildren: Brady (Jake), Kyle (Liz), Dylan, Erik, Lauren, Cody (Caitlin), Emily (Austin), Jakob (Caitlyn), Katelyn (Nick), Kelley (John), Timothy, Andrew, and Kevyn (Myah); her great-grandchildren: Hudson, Harlow, Henrietta, Janelle, Julie, Michael and Lily; her best friend for over 65 years, Judy Van Wormer; her dog Scooter; and grand-pup, Butter; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Donald, a son, Tim, her brother and sister-in-law, Robert (Marion) Lehman, her brother, Donald Lehman, and her nephew, Tom Lehman.

Memorial services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com). Inurnment will be private. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to the Columbia County Humane Society.

The family would like to thank Dr. Jennifer Winter, Heartland Hospice nurse Bridgette, and social worker Aubrie.