MAUSTON - Jean Pharo died peacefully surrounded by family on January 24, 2022 at the age of 90. She was born in Mauston on April 5, 1931 the oldest child of Cephus and Dorothy (Piersig) Rowe. After graduating high school she married Raymond (Buzzy) Pharo Jr on May 31, 1952.

They had six children: Nancy Pharo (Andy), Patti (John) Rothrock, Debra VanSelow, Kristi (Bill) Lalk, David (Cheryl) Pharo, Lisa (Chuck) Bennett. She was blessed with eleven grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. She was also survived by sisters Rosemary Stout, Ruth Marose, Virginia Farrand, and Bonnie (Bob) Duffy and many nieces and nephews.

She worked several years for her father at Red Owl grocery store in Mauston. She also worked 30 plus years at Vacuum Platers. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed watching the Packers and Badger games with her many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. Also by her brother Tom Rowe and granddaughters Amy Rothrock, Holly Ruf, and Dana Pharo, son-in-laws Ted VanSelow and John Pekala.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday January 29th at 12:00 p.m. at the Mauston American Legion. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 12 a luncheon will to follow.

