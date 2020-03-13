Jean Riel, 84, Waupun

WAUPUN - Jean Violet Riel, age 84, of Waupun, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Markesan Resident Home.
Jean was born on Jan. 8, 1936, in Fond du Lac, Wis., a daughter of George and Dorothy (Smith) Zimmerman. On July 31, 1954, she was united in marriage to Gordon Riel in Brandon. Jean enjoyed going for motorcycle rides with her husband. She taught Sunday school for many of years and was employed at various factories before working as a housekeeper at the Christian Home in Waupun. Jean loved crocheting and made many afghans for her loving family. She was a member of First Reformed Church in Waupun.
Jean is survived by four children, Carol (Robert) DeHaan of Waupun, Susan (Rick) Schmidt of Ripon, Stephanie (Tim) Lamie of Markesan and David (Diane) Riel of Ripon; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Rosemary (DuWayne) Grahn, Jo Anne (Joe) Heller and Janet (Jim) Holland; brother-in-law, Gordon Perry; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Riel; her parents; two sisters, Carol and Jane Ann Zimmerman.
Visitation for Jean will be held from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Kohls Community Funeral Home, 405 West Main Street, Waupun.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Kohls Community Funeral Home with Pastor Barry Lang officiating.
A memorial fund has been established in Jean's name.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice, Agnesian Hospice and the North Terrace Assisted Living for their care of Gordon and Jean Riel.
Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.
