Evelyn "Evy" Jean Weston, age 90, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, at her home in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Evy was born on August 1, 1928, to Jacob P. and Evelyn (Walsh) Lee in Menomonie, Wisconsin. She grew up with a younger brother, Robert, and both followed in Jacob’s footsteps by graduating from the UW-Madison School of Pharmacy. Along her educational path, she met and married Clayton L. Weston. She practiced as a pharmacist for a few years and then naturally turned towards her true destiny, being a mom.
She and Clayt had five children that they raised in New Lisbon, Wisconsin, where they lived for 47 years. Their children long grown, they moved to Oshkosh in 2001 to be closer to family. Evy was actively involved at Bethany Lutheran Church in New Lisbon and was a member of the Eastern Star and American Legion Auxiliary. She graciously accepted and welcomed all into her home. She was a wonderful hostess and a fantastic cook. To the end, Evy’s faith and love made her one of the most thankful and appreciative souls a family could ever ask for. She loved life, her family, her friends, and most importantly God and His grace.
Evy was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton, in 2010, her brother, Robert, in 2005, and an infant brother, Thomas. Evy is survived by her five children and seven grandchildren.
A private family Celebration of Life will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church in Oshkosh followed by a family graveside service at a later date. Evy will be laid to rest next to Clayton and her parents and brothers at the family site at Evergreen Cemetery in Menomonie, Wisconsin.
Evy’s family welcomes your prayers and wishes love and peace to all that knew Evy Jean. Memorials may be given in memory of Evy to the New Lisbon Public Library Fund, Bethany Lutheran Church in New Lisbon, or Calvary Lutheran Church in Oshkosh. Online condolences to the family may be given at www.seefeldfuneral.com.
