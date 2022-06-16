April 16, 1932—June 9, 2022

LAKE DELTON—Jeanann Emily (Oberto) Mattei, age 90, of Lake Delton, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Private family services will be held on Monday, June 20, 2022 with Monsignor Peter Oberto celebrating. Burial will be at the Calvary Cemetery.

Jeanann was born on April 16, 1932 in Pence, WI to James and Jenny (Blise) Oberto. She grew up in Pence and graduated from Hurley High School, where she was a proud cheerleader for the Hurley Midgets. She cheered them on when they won the 1949 Wisconsin State Basketball Championships, while her highschool sweetheart, Noel Mattei, was Co-Captain of the team.

Following graduation, she and Noel moved to Wisconsin Dells. They were married on October 6, 1951 and started a family soon thereafter. Their careers began as entrepreneurs in Tourism Development and waterpark innovations. The Dells Penny Arcade, Family Land, and Treasure Island Resort were their most notable ventures, and were some of the most beloved attractions in the Dells during their time. Jeanann’s main role was in the operation of the gift shops, and she would frequently attend buying shows around the country to personally select items to sell.

In her free time, she enjoyed traveling around the world on cruise ships or just going out for a nice meal and a glass (or two) of wine. She also loved spending her winters in Ft. Myers Beach, FL. Her friends and family will always remember her as a fashionista with a spitfire personality who was sure to make you laugh. Her high school yearbook captioned, “There is no wisdom like frankness” under her picture, and if you knew her, you know she lived up to this quote her entire life. She was very proud of her Italian roots, which she showcased in her amazing cooking and baking abilities.

Jeanann is survived by her sons: Gary (Mary) Mattei, Monte (Lynn) Mattei, Noel, Jr. (Laura) Mattei; daughter, Renee (Eugene) Morse; grandchildren: Cassie (TJ) Mattei, Noelle (Joe) Haser, Ashley (Josh) Peterson, Nicolas (Jackie) Morse, Jillian (Darren) Marabelli, Maria (Dee) Steele, Meggie (Robert) Obniski, Michael Morse, Max (Kevin) Mattei, and Jade Schleicher; and 17 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Noel; her beloved parents; her brother, Kenneth; daughter, Mary; and great-granddaughter, Wren.

A special thank you to all who helped the family care for Jeanann in her final years.

Memorial donations may be given to the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.