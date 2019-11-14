Jeaneane A. Welsch, age 88 of Mayville, formerly of Sarasota, Fla. passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at Vitas Ruth Hospice in West Allis.
Jeaneane was born the daughter of Theophil ‘Ted’ and Emma (Lichtenberg) Moldenhauer on April 10, 1931. She was united in marriage to David Welsch, Sr. on July 14, 1948, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville. Jeaneane spent much of her life taking care of the ones she loved, her children. She was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mayville as well as the Mayville Legion Auxiliary for over 50 years, where she was also there to volunteer and lend an hand when it was needed. In 1986, Jeaneane moved to Sarasota, Florida to escape the cold Wisconsin weather and to be by family. While there, she was able to enjoy quality time with family and especially, her grandchildren.
Jeaneane is survived by her children, Renee (David) Stachow of Lebanon, Penn., Cindy (Bill) Knight of Myakka City, Fla., Sue (Bob) Brongel of Sarasota, Fla., and Tom (Kathy) Welsch of Wilmot, Wis; her 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Her beloved canine companion Buddy. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, David, Sr.; her son, David, Jr.; and her siblings.
A funeral service for Jeaneane will be held on Tuesday, November 19 at 2 p.m. at the KOEPSELL FUNERAL HOME in Mayville with the Rev. Sara Gillespie officiating. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, November 19 from 12 noon until the time of the service at 2 p.m. Burial will take place at Graceland Cemetery in Mayville.
Memorials in memory of Jeaneane may be directed to the Mayville Legion Auxiliary.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
