Feb. 28, 1925—March 24, 2023

TOMAH—Jeanette Frieda Cox, 98, was born on February 28, 1925, in the Town of Oakdale to Hubert and Frieda (Wagner) Meyer. She died on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Jeanette was baptized on April 5, 1925 by Pastor Pankow at Indian Creek Lutheran Church and was confirmed on April 2, 1939 at St. Paul Lutheran Church by Pastor Schaller. She graduated from Tomah High School in 1943.

On November 16, 1946, Jeanette was united in marriage to John M. Cox at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Indian Creek. She remained a faithful member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Tomah.

Jeanette operated KenRuth Rooming House in New Lisbon for 10 years. She was a tutor to confirmation students at St. Paul for many years. When her youngest child was in high school, she attended Western Wisconsin Technical Institute (WWTI) and earned a Registered Nursing degree.

Jeanette worked at the VA Medical Center as an RN for 13 years before retiring in 1993. To her union with John, five children were born: John Gary (Diann) of Neenah; children: Drs. Jonathan (Tedi) Cox; and their children: Josiah and Sebastian; Caroline Cox; Stephen (Mindi) Cox; Catherine (Jon Michael) Blowe; and their children: Marina, Jakoah, Jon-Issac, Malachi; stepson Brian (Krystal) Hildebrandt; and their children: Henry and Lily; Richard (Patricia) Cox of Galesville; children: Jesse (Danielle) Cox; and their children: Ellie and Brent; Dr. Clover (Paul) Schmitt; and their children: Kaelen, Jada, and Laela. Margie (James) Dowling of Benton Harbor, MI; children: Pastor Keegan (Kate) Dowling; and their children: Max, Gus, Zade, and Jael; Brice (Meredith) Dowling; and their children: Rohan and Amelia; Stuart (Lynette Dornbush) Cox; Carl (Mona) Cox of La Crosse, WI; children: Julie (Jacob) Straseske; and their children: Matilda, Asher, and Gabriel; Stefanie (Tom) Cox-Yuen; and their child Bailey, Maria Cox. Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, John, brother and sister-in-law, Forrest (Arlene) Meyer, daughter-in-law, Joan Cox, son, Stuart, son-in-law, James Dowling, and grandson, Benjamin. Jeanette was a blessing to her family who will miss her dearly.

The family is grateful to the wonderful, caring, skilled staff at Marinuka Manor in Galesville. Your caring allowed Mom to be able to say several weeks before her passing, “I enjoy my life!”

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023, 11:00 AM at St Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, 525 Superior Ave., Tomah. The Pastors of St. Paul will officiate. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Friday, March 31, 2023 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home and on Saturday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.