PORTAGE/WYOCENA - Jeanette J. Rozinski, age 78, of Portage, Wis., died on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at the Columbia County Healthcare Center in Wyocena, Wis.
Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage, Wis. Father Gary Krahenbuhl will be officiating. Public Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at church. Burial will follow at the St. Mary Cemetery in Portage.
Jeanette was born on April 23, 1941, in Ft. Winnebago Township, Columbia county, Wis. The daughter of Casmer C. and Isabelle E. (Schutz) Rozinski. She was a 1959 graduate of Portage High School. Jeanette worked for Associated Milk Producers Inc. AMPI in Portage for 35 years. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Portage.
Jeanette is survived by her brother, Kenneth Rozinski (special friend Janet Hamilton) of Portage; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister-in-law, Juanita Rozinski.
Kratz Funeral Home (www.kratzfuneralhome.com is assisting the family with arrangements.
