Jeanette Lange, 68, Sun Prairie

Jeanette Lange, age 68, passed away at her home in Sun Prairie on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

Jenny was a funny, smart, and fierce woman who faced a long illness with grace and grit.

She found joy in the small things, like hiding packs of Goldfish crackers for her grandsons to find, and proudly displaying all of Adam, Jake, and Sean’s artwork.

She was a good listener, a calming presence, and a tireless advocate for others. Her mobility was limited in her later years, but she kept up with family via Facebook and played Scrabble online. She loved finding prayers for special occasions, and her enduring faith was an inspiration to those around her.

She spoke her mind, often unfiltered, and developed an inexplicable penchant for horror movies. She liked to paint flowers; cheer on the Badgers, Brewers, and Packers; and travel up north with her husband Randy. She adored Randy; they shared a wry sense of humor, and Jenny often said she was lucky to have married such a good cook.

