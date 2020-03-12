Jeanette Lange, 68, Sun Prairie

Jeanette Lange, age 68, passed away at her home in Sun Prairie on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Jenny was a funny, smart, and fierce woman who faced a long illness with grace and grit.
She found joy in the small things, like hiding packs of Goldfish crackers for her grandsons to find, and proudly displaying all of Adam, Jake, and Sean’s artwork.
She was a good listener, a calming presence, and a tireless advocate for others. Her mobility was limited in her later years, but she kept up with family via Facebook and played Scrabble online. She loved finding prayers for special occasions, and her enduring faith was an inspiration to those around her.
She spoke her mind, often unfiltered, and developed an inexplicable penchant for horror movies. She liked to paint flowers; cheer on the Badgers, Brewers, and Packers; and travel up north with her husband Randy. She adored Randy; they shared a wry sense of humor, and Jenny often said she was lucky to have married such a good cook.
You have free articles remaining.
Her sisters remember her as a whipsmart, beautiful, and headstrong child, beloved by teachers and relatives alike. To her nieces and nephews, she was playful and a bit mischievous — she was game to help the kids play pranks on other relatives and always had fun knick-knacks the kids could play with.
Jenny was born in Beaver Dam on Aug. 1, 1951, and she graduated from Lowell Reeseville High School. She studied Early Childhood and Special Education at UW–Whitewater, where she met Randy. She had an illustrious and meaningful career in special education that included working as a teacher and building statewide programs that remain in place to this day. She received a Certificate of Special Recognition from U.S. Senator Russ Feingold for her work, and every year her alma mater awards a scholarship in her name.
She lives on in her family, particularly her daughter Katie, who inherited her mother’s determination, loyalty, and commitment to family and community.
Jenny is survived by her husband, Randy; daughter Katie (Luke) Voss; grandsons, Adam, Jake, and Sean; brother, David (Beth Kamrath) Neuberger; sisters, Suzette Renwick, Christine (Leroy) Kirchberg, and Annette (Dr. David) Ringdahl; nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene “Ooch” and Gladys (Fehling) Neuberger; her sister, Michelle Neuberger; brother-in-law, Dr. Richard Renwick; and her sister-in-law, Susan Neuberger.
Donations in Jenny’s memory can be made to Jenny Lange scholarship fund at UW–Whitewater. To make a donation, visit www.uww.edu/foundation/how-to-give/give-now and under “Designation” scroll down to “Jenny Lange Memorial Donations.”
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
1310 Emerald Terrace
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
608-837-9054
Please share your memories at
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)