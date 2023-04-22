Dec. 17, 1949—April 3, 2023

BARABOO—Jeanette Ruth Larson passed away peacefully on Monday, April 3, 2023, at the age of 73. She is now reunited with the love of her life, her husband, Roger.

Jeanette graduated in 1968 from Wausau Senior High. She attended St. Mary’s School of Radiologic Technology. Jeanette worked in medical imaging for 40 plus years, culminating as Director of Medical Imaging at Moundview Memorial Hospital, in Friendship, WI.

She married Roger Larson June 8, 1985. He preceded her in death April 26, 2017.

She is survived by her brother, Donald Mattke, Wausau; sisters-in-law: Emily Mattke and Sharon Larson; brothers-in-law: David (Vivian) Larson, Gary (Gail) Larson, and Neil (Marie) Larson; step-children: Aaron, Matthew, Amanda, Lexi, and Shane Larson; 14 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by special friends: Rick and Betty Thiele, Alan and Patti Aulenbach, and Darla Quinn. She was preceded in death by her parents, Adolph and Elizabeth Mattke;, her husband, Roger; brother, Nicholas; and sister, Barbara.

She enjoyed knitting, gardening, camping, photography, road trips with Roger, and vacationing with friends. Per Jeanette’s wishes services were not held.