Jeanette V. Parpart, 90, Columbus

Jeanette V. Parpart, 90, of Columbus passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Jeanette Viola was born on Sept. 16, 1929, the daughter of Frank and Esther (Heiden) Mann in Columbus. On Dec. 15, 1946, she was married to LaVern Parpart in Lake Mills, Wis.
Along with raising her children and working on the family farm, Jeanette had also been employed at Stokley’s Canning Factory and the Wisconsin Cheeseman. She was a faithful member of Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Columbus. She enjoyed crafting in her younger years and continued to enjoy assembling puzzles, completing word searches and watching Wheel of Fortune. Most importantly, Jeanette cherished time spent with family and friends, and was a loving and caring person loved by many.
Jeanette is survived by her 10 children, Kurtiss Parpart of Braselton, Ga., Daniel Parpart of Horicon, LaVern Parpart, Jr. of Phoenix, Ariz., Rosetta (Richard) Gruss of Marshall, Gary (Darlene) Parpart of Friendship, Mary (Richard) Parzy of Beaver Dam, Alice (Douglas) Yaroch of Fall River, Nancy Wellnitz of Columbus, Paul (Debra) Parpart of Horicon and Sally (Paul) Riel of Waupun; her sister, Mavis (Noel) Machicote of Missouri; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren. She is further survived by many other relatives and friends.
You have free articles remaining.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, LaVern; infant daughter, LaVonne; sons, Gordon and Glenn; sisters, Dorothy, Margaret, Pearl, Elaine, and Genevieve; brothers: Ervin, Herbert, Roger, and Laverne “Charlie” and her dear friend Mary Johnson.
A private family memorial service will be held at KOEPSELL-ZEIDLER FUNERAL HOME in Columbus with Rev. Ben Zuberbier officiating. Burial will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Columbus.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Columbus or to the charity of choice.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for their kind and loving care.
Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. www.koepsellfh.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)