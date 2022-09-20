1943—2022

BARABOO—Jeanie Diane (Stein) Buller, age 79, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully with her husband of 59 years at her side, Saturday, September 10, 2022, at their home on Birnam Woods Rd.

Jeanie, daughter of Clayton and Helen (Smith) Stein born in 1943 in Champagne, Illinois attended school in Baraboo K-1-12. Active in high school with choir, Pep club, Tri-Hi-Y, cheerleader while being selected by her class as their homecoming Queen in 1960. Nicknamed T&T (tiny and terrific), full of life and energy she was the epitome of song lyrics by the Drifters “Save the last dance for me”.

A special relationship with her savior she was a member of the United Methodist Emanuel Church of Baraboo the Choir and Quilting Club having many friends.

Jeanie a member of the Master Gardeners enjoyed working the soil shared amongst birds and animals she was so fond of. She traveled later in her life mostly to Central America with Costa Rica and Venezuela her favorites.

Her working life began in high school, Sorg’s A&W her first job, followed by Wisconsin Bell Telephone in Baraboo then Madison. Jeanie’s working career continued when returning to Baraboo where she joined Dental Associates for a period of 34 years of great relationships before retirement.

Jeanie is survived by husband James; daughter, Karen Mooney of Centennial, CO; grandson, Tyler James; sister, Donna (Joe) Weis of Baraboo; nephew, John Howard of Denver, CO; brother and sisters-in-law: Larry (Carolyn) Buller of Portage, John (Sue) Buller of Benicia, CA, Shirley Ann Braun of Beaver Dam; and special friend, Patricia Sardeson of Baraboo; cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Michael James Buller; niece, Melissa Howard; parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles.

A gathering and time of celebration will take place on Thursday, October 6, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place with private services scheduled for Friday, October 7, 2022 at Walnut Hill Cemetery.