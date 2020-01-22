Jeanne D. Reisenauer, 95, of Mauston

Jeanne D. Reisenauer, 95, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Crest View Nursing Home, New Lisbon, Wis. Jeanne was born July 11, 1924, to Thomas and Helen (Smith) Klabough in Chicago, Ill. Jeanne and her sister Marilyn were raised in Mauston, Wis. by her maternal grandparents, Edwin “Frost” and Elsie Smith.

Jeanne was a graduate of Mauston High School class of 1942. Jeanne married Lloyd T. Pelton on July 17, 1942. To this union were born a daughter, Sandra “Sandy” K. Pelton and son, John “Jack” T. Pelton. Husband, Lloyd Pelton passed Oct. 28, 1961. Many will remember Jeanne for her many years of working retail sales at the Mauston Salvage Store.

On April 19, 1969, Jeanne married Roland J. Reisenauer. Jeanne and Rollie made their home in New Lisbon, Wis. Some traveling was enjoyed by them, and Jeanne had time to enjoy her crafts and retirement. Roland passed Sept. 3, 1987.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; two husbands; her sister, Marilyn Jacques Gohr; and nephew, James Jacques.