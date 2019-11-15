BURNETT - Jeanne M. Gietzel, age 91, of Burnett passed away on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Clearview Nursing Home in Juneau.
Jeanne was born the daughter of Clifford L. and Clara L. (Taylor) Simmons on July 6, 1928, in Richland Center. She was raised in Viola and then moved to South Wayne. Jeanne graduated from South Wayne Union Free High School in 1946 and then went on to receive her Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Home Economics from the University of Wisconsin in 1950. She taught Home Economics in Horicon for two years. On Aug. 11, 1951, Jeanne was united in marriage to Ralph D. ‘Butch’ Gietzel in South Wayne. While Butch was stationed overseas, Jeanne and her daughter, Debbie moved to South Wayne and she taught one year in South Wayne. When Butch returned, they moved back to Horicon. In her spare time, Jeanne enjoyed sewing clothes, knitting, counted cross stitch, and collecting Wedgwood.
Jeanne was an active member of St. Stephen Ev. Lutheran Church in Horicon and served on the Fellowship Board, Ladies Guild, Altar Guild, and was on the building committee for the construction of the new church. She also taught Sunday School. Jeanne was also an active community member and took part in the Horicon Woman’s Club, Garden Club, Bridge Clubs, blood drives, The United Way, and the election board. She also taught knitting for adult education. Jeanne was a wonderful example of what it meant to be a volunteer.
Jeanne is survived by her children, Debbie (Dennis) Dehn of Horicon, Barbara (Rick) Geis of Fond du Lac, and David (Barbara) Gietzel of Monticello. Her grandchildren, Benjamin (Erin) Dehn, Matthew (Lisa) Dehn, Timothy (Jessica) Dehn, Aaron (Katie) Geis, Megan (David) Payne, Ethan (Katie) Geis, Clare Gietzel, and Emilie Gietzel. Her great-grandchildren, Trenton, Alyssa, Zander, Emma, Harper, Samuel, and a baby boy due in January. Her niece, Heidi (Roger) Schieldt. Her nephew, John (Julie) Gietzel. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Butch; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Marvin and Maxine Gietzel; and her nephew, Tom Gietzel.
Funeral services for Jeanne will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 3 p.m. at St. Stephen Ev. Lutheran Church in Horicon with the Rev. Daniel Seehafer and Rev. Jonathan Szczesny officiating. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 1 – 3 p.m. at the church. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon.
Memorials may be directed to St. Stephen Ev. Lutheran Church in Horicon.
Koepsell Murray Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. For online condolences and other information, please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
