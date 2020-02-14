Jeanne Uecker, 90, Juneau

JUNEAU - Jeanne H. Uecker, 90, of Juneau, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at the Bethel Home in Oshkosh, Wis.
Jeanne Helen was born on Sept. 22, 1929, the daughter of Albert and Laura Bertel in Beaver Dam, Wis. On Dec. 3, 1948, she was married to Daniel R. Uecker in Juneau, Wis.
Jeanne was a long time resident of Juneau before moving to Beaver Dam at the time of her husband Dan's retirement. She had been a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Beaver Dam.
Jeanne is survived by her two sons: Kenneth (Sandra) Uecker of Craig, Colo., and Robert (Mary) Uecker of Oshkosh, Wis; her two grandchildren: Noah (Jessie) Uecker of Oshkosh and Jessica Uecker of Grand Junction, Colo.
Private family graveside services will be held at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Juneau, Wis.
The Koepsell Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com
