Sept. 22, 1930—March 8, 2023

SAUK PRAIRIE—Jeannine Robertson, 92, of Prairie du Sac, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2023.

Jeannine was the youngest of four siblings and was born on September 22, 1930 to Loretta (Coons) and Marion Douglas in Baraboo, WI.

She married her high school sweetheart, John Robertson “Jack” who was the love of her life and they had five children. The majority of her married life was in Prairie du Sac where they built their home and raised their children. Once all the children were in school, she went to work for the school district working with children who needed help with reading and math.

She liked to keep busy and was actively involved in her church and community. She had a strong network of friends who would meet weekly for cards, birthdays, outings or just to be there for each other.

Our Mom was a kind and caring person and her dedication to her family will always be cherished and remembered. She had a wonderfully creative spirt and sense of imagination. Her love of music, theatre and literature was a great influence on her life and all of her children.

She is missed, but we are grateful that her spirit remains with us.

Jeannine is survived by her children: Linda (Joel) Cole of Hartland, Suzanne (Jay) Simon of AZ, David (Madonna) Robertson of Lodi, and Richard (Kristen) Robertson of Reedsburg; grandchildren: Teresa (Brock) Matter, Heather Robertson, Annya Stoddard, Mandi Jaehnke, Scott Robertson, Lukas (LaNae) Robertson, Logan Robertson, Landon Robertson; as well as nine great-grandchildren.

Jeannine is preceded in death by her three siblings: Lowell, Scott and Ben, mother, Loretta Douglas, father, Marion Douglas, husband, John B. Robertson and son, Douglas J. Robertson

Please join Jeannine’s family and friends for a Celebration of Her Life which will be held at 12:00 noon on Sat., April 15, 2023 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 100 Oak St., Prairie du Sac, WI 53578. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. A luncheon will be held, interment will follow in the Prairie du Sac Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.