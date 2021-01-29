Jeche, Laurie L.

BEAVER DAM—Laurie L. Jeche, age 60 of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at home surrounded by family.

Visitation for Laurie will take place on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 300 West St., Beaver Dam from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m.

A complete obituary will follow.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family.