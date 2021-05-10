Jedry, Theodora Therese "Teddy"

Teddy had a great love of music, which could often be heard from her house. She sang for several years as a member of the “Silver Notes” and was an accomplished whistler. She liked playing piano, as well.

She was an avid reader and volunteered sharing her reading with others at the South School and at St. Clare Meadows in Baraboo.

She greatly appreciated movies and accumulated a large collection of her favorites, which she loved to watch with others. She even curated a few films to share publicly for local viewings.

She enjoyed spending time with friends, whether it was going to a concert, eating out, visiting a garden, or attending events at the Village Booksmith. Baking was a pleasure for her, and she would often surprise friends with cookies, cakes, or pies.

In lieu of flowers, we would love for you to share any stories of how Mom touched your life at legacy.com.