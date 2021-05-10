Jedry, Theodora Therese "Teddy"

BARABOO - Theodora "Teddy" Therese Jedry, age 88, of Baraboo, WI passed away peacefully in her sleep May 6th, 2021 from chronic illness.
Devoted wife of the late Edmund; Loving mother of Patrick Pfeiffer, Stella (Larry) Waska, Tanya Liepold, Vicki Carr, Alex (Liz) Carr, Mary (Juan) Jedry, Mark Jedry, Mike Jedry, Dawn (Frank) Mikalauski, the late James E. Carr, the late Michael Pfeiffer;
Proud grandmother of Anka, Karina, Jordan, Madison, Avery, Jamie, Gretchen (Bob), Caleb, the late Aric, late Brenna, late Jeff, Trish (Sam), Ryan, Cory, and Shawna;
Dear great-grandmother of Gavin, Julia, Cayla, Emily, Nevaeh, Naomi, Natalia, Walter. Loving and devoted owner of her faithful dog Munchkin.
She was born March 21, 1933 in Chicago and lived in Chicago, Whiting, IN, Tinley Park, IL, Barefoot Bay, FL, and spent most of the last part of her life in Baraboo, WI.
A Master Gardener in both Wisconsin and Florida, Teddy had a passion for gardening and always kept a magnificent garden. She volunteered as a gardener with the Sauk County Master Gardeners Association around Baraboo for several years and was honored with a plaque and tree at Lower Ochsner Park in Baraboo.
She also enjoyed writing poems and short stories, contributing to Sauk County Writers, and appeared in several Letters to the Editor in local papers. She was a prolific letter writer to friends and relatives.
Teddy had a great love of music, which could often be heard from her house. She sang for several years as a member of the “Silver Notes” and was an accomplished whistler. She liked playing piano, as well.
She was an avid reader and volunteered sharing her reading with others at the South School and at St. Clare Meadows in Baraboo.
She greatly appreciated movies and accumulated a large collection of her favorites, which she loved to watch with others. She even curated a few films to share publicly for local viewings.
She enjoyed spending time with friends, whether it was going to a concert, eating out, visiting a garden, or attending events at the Village Booksmith. Baking was a pleasure for her, and she would often surprise friends with cookies, cakes, or pies.
In lieu of flowers, we would love for you to share any stories of how Mom touched your life at legacy.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)