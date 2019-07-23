MADISON - Jeff Balzer, 61, of Madison, formerly of Pardeeville, died Monday, July 22, 2019, at Watertown Hospital due to health complications.
He was born October 16, 1957, in Portage, the son of Wilbur and Violet (Bauer) Balzer. Jeff graduated from Pardeeville High School in 1975. He worked with his father in the heating and sheet metal business for approximately 15 years, starting on weekends when he was younger and then full time after graduating. He later earned an Associate’s of Science Degree in Mechanical Design Technology from Madison Area Technical College, after being injured in an accident.
Fishing as a youngster with his brother, Jim, was the start of Jeff’s passion for the sport. He was determined to find a way to continue enjoying it after his accident. Finding a special fishing rod and reel from California accomplished this goal. Jeff enjoyed his involvement in Fishing Has No Boundaries and spent many hours fishing with friends on his pontoon boat on Lake Mendota and later fishing off the pier at the Nautingal in Madison. Jeff also enjoyed music, the Packers, and BBQ’s with his friends. In his younger years, Jeff served as an altar boy at the Catholic Church. Later, he made a point of not missing televised Sunday services. Jeff also enjoyed many family get-togethers.
Jeff is survived by his mother, Vi Bauer of Portage; brother, James (Laurie) Balzer of Pardeeville; sisters, Susan (Michael) Collins of California, Kay Anderson (Dennis Manthey) of Madison, and Janice McClintock of Arizona; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends. Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Wilbur; infant brother, Greg; infant sister, Carol; and both sets of grandparents.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Grasse Funeral Home, 119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville with Father Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Interment will follow at Pardeeville Cemetery. A luncheon will follow the burial at the funeral home. Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Sosman at U.W. Health and Care Wisconsin. Jeff will be greatly missed and left an undeniable lesson on how to deal with adversity with grace. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)