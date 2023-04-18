Dec. 3, 1964 - April 15, 2023

BROWNSVILLE - Jeffery "Snuffy" L. Smith, 58, of Brownsville, died Saturday, April 15, 2023 at The Manor of Fond du Lac. He was born December 3, 1964, the son of Dale and Shirley (Thornton) Smith. He graduated from Oakfield High School.

On April 24, 1993 he married Ann M. Bengel in Lomira. Snuffy worked for Brenner Tank as a Welder.

He was a member of Whitetails Unlimited. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and farming with his dad. He was also a Packer and Badger fan and drove in demolition derbies.

He is survived by his wife, Ann Smith; daughter, Katie Wieting; granddaughter, Shelby Wieting; brother, Gary (Catherine) Osier; sister, Dawn (Jake) Minger; nieces and nephews: Adam Elert, Jacob (Angela Walters) Elert, Matthew Elert, Stephanie Meyers, Nik Kulogo, Travis Kulogo, and Tori Kulogo; his mother-in-law, Diane Soyk; sisters and brothers-in-law: Angie (Troy) Haase, Amy (Chris) Masteller, Brian Bengel, and Scott (Mindy) Bengel. He was preceded in death by his parents; maternal grandparents, John and Gwen Thornton; paternal grandparents, Wes and Elsey Smith; father-in-law, Robert Bengel; aunts and uncles: Floyd and Carol Smith and Dick and Jennifer Thornton.

The visitation will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 11:00 AM–1:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the traditional services.

The family extends a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at St. Agnes Hospital, the staff at The Manor, and SSM Hospice for the care and compassion given to Jeffery over the last months.

Services are in the care of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 North Park Avenue, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com.