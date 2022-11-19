Jan. 11, 1960—Nov. 15, 2022

ENDEAVOR—Jeffrey A. Klawitter, age 62, of Moundville Township, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Meriter Hospital in Madison.

Jeffrey was born on January 11, 1960, in Portage, the son of Herb and Judy (Koch) Klawitter.

He married Lori Kluge on May 20, 1989, in Portage. Known as the Tree Man and The Woodcutter, he owned and operated B & J Tree Service. He loved elk hunting trips to Colorado and riding his Harley.

He is survived by his wife, Lori; his daughter, Deanna Klawitter; his mother, Judy; his brother, Mike (Kathy) Klawitter; his sisters: Deb (Larry) Slager, Terrie (Craig) Trautman and Julie Busche; other near relatives and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Herb.

A Memorial Service will be at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, with Fr. Dale Grubba officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for memorials in Jeff’s honor.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.