Jeffrey A. Steiner, age 43, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at home. Services will be held in January at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Baraboo. A full obituary will appear prior to services being held. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.
