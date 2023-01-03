Feb. 27, 1979—Dec. 10, 2022

BARABOO—Jeffrey A. Steiner, age 43, of Baraboo, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at home. Jeffrey, son of Duane and Patte (Grimm) Steiner was born Feb. 27, 1979. He was a graduate of Baraboo High School, Class of 1997. He attended MATC-Madison. Throughout his working career he was employed by McDonald’s for several years and was most recently a taxi driver in Baraboo and Reedsburg. In his free time, he enjoyed playing video games, collecting sports cards, watching all Wisconsin sporting teams and playing fantasy football. Jeff was a long-time member at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Baraboo.

Survivors include his loving parents: Duane and Patte; sister: Kelli (Brandon) Beard; and nieces: Taylor, Tori and Kayly; all of Baraboo as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Arthur and June Grimm and Robert and Elaine Steiner; and his brother, Dan Steiner.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Baraboo with Pastor Karen Hofstad officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 at church from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Visitation will also be held at church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at Walnut Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Special Olympics or Lab Rescue. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.