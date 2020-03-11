Jeffrey A. Zander, age 60, of Columbus, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, in his home surrounded by loved ones after a brave and brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on Nov. 14, 1959 to Gordon and Rita (Genske) Zander.

Following in his father's footsteps, Jeff began construction at an early age with his brothers and became a master carpenter, starting his own Trim Works company. He was well sought after for his quality workmanship and attention to detail, putting the finishing touches on many homes in the surrounding area. On June 7, 2008, he married his best friend and love, Pamela Crawford, at Spring Prairie Lutheran Church in DeForest, Wis. He was blessed with four biological and four step children from his marriages. He enjoyed trips to northern Wisconsin, hosting family and friends for holiday gatherings, Packer parties and delighting grandchildren with trips out to the chicken coop and garden.