Jeffrey A. Zander, age 60, of Columbus, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, in his home surrounded by loved ones after a brave and brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on Nov. 14, 1959 to Gordon and Rita (Genske) Zander.
Following in his father's footsteps, Jeff began construction at an early age with his brothers and became a master carpenter, starting his own Trim Works company. He was well sought after for his quality workmanship and attention to detail, putting the finishing touches on many homes in the surrounding area. On June 7, 2008, he married his best friend and love, Pamela Crawford, at Spring Prairie Lutheran Church in DeForest, Wis. He was blessed with four biological and four step children from his marriages. He enjoyed trips to northern Wisconsin, hosting family and friends for holiday gatherings, Packer parties and delighting grandchildren with trips out to the chicken coop and garden.
You have free articles remaining.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Pam Zander; father- Gordon Zander; four brothers- Steve (Michele) Zander, Bruce (Pam) Zander, Randy (Cozette) Zander, Kurt (Lucy) Zander; sister- Marcia (Curtis) Schmidt; sister-in-law- Mary Jo Meylor; children- Mikkel Zander, Kealin Zander, Torren Zander; four stepchildren- Autumn (Nathan) Welch, Joseph (Kimberly Jany Osorio) Crawford, Hannah (Luis Colon) Crawford, Karen (Benjamin) Kreuger; four grandchildren- Willow Barnett, Kaiden Erickson, Logan Welch, Vivian Welch; nephews- Nicholas (Brittany) Zander, Peter Zander, Ryan (Lan Hoang) Zander, Zach (Stephanie) Zander, Andrew (Cris) Elliot, Gregory Starnes, Duncan Johnston; nieces- Jennifer (Dewey) Sevellec, Morgane (fiancé David Harpor) Zander, Brenda (Corey) Mears, Joy (Darrin) O'Brien, Gabrielle (Ryan) Falkner, Val (Bob) Amstadt, April (Milton) Ramos, Carley Schmidt; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother- Rita Zander; brother- Larry Zander; and infant son- Joshua Zander.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Spring Prairie Lutheran Church, N509 County Hwy C V, in DeForest, Wis. Visitation will be at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of the service at 11:00 AM.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)