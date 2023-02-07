Oct. 29, 1954—Jan. 30, 2023

PORTAGE—Jeffrey Alan Davis, 68, of Portage, WI passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 30, 2023.

Jeffrey was the son of Harold Davis and Janice (Cure) Davis. He was born on October 29, 1954, in Tomah, WI. Jeffrey graduated from New Lisbon High School in 1972 and University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 1976.

Shortly after college graduation, he was united in marriage to Marilyn Green on May 29, 1976, at First Baptist Church in Fort Atkinson, WI. After graduation, Jeffrey and Marilyn moved to Eau Claire, WI to work with National Presto. It was in Eau Claire that they became parents to Benjamin.

They moved to Portage in 1980 where he joined an accounting partnership with Bob Goodman at Goodman & Davis, CPAs. Soon after, their two daughters, Sarah and Lisa arrived. With the retirement of Bob Goodman, Jeffrey joined into an accounting partnership with David Page at Davis & Page, LLP where he stayed until his retirement in fall 2021.

He was the Treasurer for the Portage Little League youth baseball for over 30 years and was one of the founding members of the Portage Area Community Fund where he served as the Treasurer. He had a love of classic cars and loved the Badgers, Packers and Brewers. Jeffrey and Marilyn spent many hours traveling the backroads to see where they’d end up, searching for any greenhouses or unique shops along the way.

Jeffrey is survived by his wife, Marilyn of Portage; his son, Benjamin (Sheila) Davis of Lewis Center, OH; his daughters: Sarah (Gregg) Gavinski of DeForest, WI and Lisa (Gabriel) Alfaro of Madison, WI; his grandchildren who were the light of his life: Megan, Molly and Grant Gavinski and Julia and Stella Davis. He is further survived by his siblings: Patricia Nuttall of Tomah, WI, John Davis of Huntington Beach, CA, Peggy (Don) Robinson of Pensacola, FL and Roy (Renae) Davis of Waunakee, WI; sister-in-law, Carol Wonderly of New Lisbon, WI; four aunts: Lynda (Glenn) Cummings, Coral Springs, FL, Mary (Fred) Baum of Temple, GA, Harriet Davies of New Lisbon, WI, and Brenda (Steve) Day of New Lisbon, WI; and many special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He also leaves behind their dog, Penny, who was his personal lap warmer. He was preceeded in death by his parents, Harold and Janice Davis, parents-in-law Earl and Erna Green and Onnie and Willie Bernard, brothers-in-law: Lynn Wonderly and Rodney Nuttall, and uncles: Bob (and wife Shirley) Cure and David Davies.

Funeral services will be held at Portage Presbyterian Church with Pastor David Hankins officiating, at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023. Family and friends are invited to a visitation at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2023, and at the church on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Burial will take place at 12:30 p.m. on Friday at the New Lisbon City Cemetery, New Lisbon, WI.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family, which will be passed on to local organizations in Jeff’s name.