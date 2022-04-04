May 1, 1957—March 24, 2022

Jeffrey Allan Henke; Superman, print master, graphics guru, ladies’ man, handyman, and friendly neighborhood dad, said farewell to this world on March 24, 2022 at just 64 years old.

He left behind his daughters: Stacy, Krystal, and Beth; his grandkids: Ciera, Bryson, Neiko, Nadia, Isaak, and Perla; and his siblings: Judy, Bonnie, Gary, Cheryl, and Russ. He will also be dearly missed by all those who called him Uncle Jeff, his countless friends, and at least thirteen girlfriends, three of which have been located.

On the Thursday morning of his passing, he was greeted by his dad, Donald Andrew Henke; his favorite lady of all time: his mother, Marion Adaline Henke; and his love, Cheri Lynn Leighton.

There will be a service and celebration of Jeff’s life at the Chapel of the Archangels in Beaver Dam, WI on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Online obituary at www.bradleyfh.com.