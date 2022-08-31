Feb. 12, 1961—Aug. 29, 2022

MONTELLO—Jeffrey David Jillson, age 61, of Montello, WI passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022 at his home following a sudden illness.

Jeffrey is survived by his youngest brother John Jillson and his wife Sandy Jillson of Beaver Dam; his sister-in-law, Barbara Jillson of Montello; his aunt Sandy Smith of Horicon; uncle Phil Thornton of DeForest; uncle Gene Jillson of TX; aunt Lynn LeCount of FL; his niece, Michele Bries; and nephew, Mathew Wille. He is also survived by his ex-spouse and caretaker Julia Jillson; and her son, Jarek Hernandez. Jeffrey was preceded in death by his parents Roger and Kay (LeCount) Jillson and his younger brother Mark Jillson.

Jeffrey was born on February 12, 1961 in Beaver Dam, WI. Jeffrey was a graduate of Beaver Dam High School in 1979.

He worked as an automotive mechanic all his life and dedicated his work at Fox River Auto Sales in Princeton, WI for 21 years.

Jeffrey enjoyed working on vehicles, hunting, fishing, and watching the Green Bay Packers and game shows on television.

The family would like to thank friends Jeff Harring, Steve Kratz, and the staff of Agrace Hospice Care during their time of need. Per Jeffrey’s request, no services will be held.