Aug. 11, 1967—March 31, 2022

Jeffrey J. Kohlmann, age 54, died Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Clearview Health and Rehabilitation in Juneau.

There will be a memorial gathering for Jeff at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. A memorial service will follow at the funeral home beginning at 12:00 noon. Inurnment will be at St. Michael Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

Jeffrey was born on August 11, 1967 in Milwaukee, WI, to Joseph and Gertrude (nee: Fehringer) Kohlmann. In 1970, Sabino and Phyllis Rigotti welcomed Jeff into their family and cared for him for the remainder of their lives.

Jeff graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1988. He worked at Green Valley Enterprises and loved going to work. He enjoyed puzzles and framing them to give as gifts. Jeff participated in Special Olympics where he earned many medals and ribbons through the years. Jeff liked playing bingo and occasional trips to the casino. He enjoyed Wisconsin sports and local race tracks. He loved traveling from the Statue of Liberty to California and everywhere in between. Jeff was a loving person and made many friends. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Jeff is survived by and will be missed by his best friend and brother from another mother, Tony Beauchamp; he is further survived by his brothers: John (Kris) Rigotti of Lomira, Frank (Debbie) Kohlmann of Dousman, and Steve (Sue) Kohlmann of Brookfield; his sisters: Gina (Louis) Katzke of Eagle, and Gabby (Tom) Cullen of North Carolina; other relatives and friends. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Gertrude Kohlmann; and his dad and mom, Sabino and Phyllis Rigotti.

If desired, memorials may be made in Jeffrey Kohlmann’s name to Green Valley Enterprises, Dodge County Special Olympics, or your charity choice.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the entire IID staff at Clearview; you made Jeff’s quality of life something special.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.