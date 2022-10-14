Dec. 8, 1956—Oct. 11, 2022

JUNEAU—Jeffrey “Jack” Niehoff, age 65, of Juneau, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Ivy Manor in West Bend.

A memorial service for Jack will take place on Friday, October 21, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Juneau with the Rev. David Brandt officiating. Visitation will be held at the church in Juneau on Friday, October 21, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 7:00 p.m.

Jack was born the son of Gordon and Mary (Loveland) Niehoff on December 8, 1956 in Beaver Dam. He was a 1975 graduate of Dodgeland High School in Juneau.

Jack worked in construction and also drove school bus for Johnson Bus Company. He was also an active Fireman for the Juneau Fire Department and also the Juneau EMT’s, proudly serving his community for over 30 years. In his spare time, Jack enjoyed being outdoors while playing softball and also enjoyed bowling.

Jack is survived by his mother, Mary of Horicon; his biological sons: Joseph Ludtke and family of Beaver Dam and Anthony (Kristen) Ludtke and family of Nashotah; his sisters: Wendee (Timothy) Kortendick of Watertown and Amy Niehoff of Prairie du Chien; his nieces: Nichole (Dennis) Gunst of Hartford and Natalie (Scott) Abendroth of Oshkosh; further survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Gordon and brother Jerrald.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Juneau or the Juneau Fire Department.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com