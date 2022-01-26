Jeffrey L. Elliott

Jeff proudly served in the United States Army from 1978-1982, and worked many years as a "Jack of all Trades" for Bollig & Sons Excavating, where he enjoyed operating heavy equipment. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, golfer, and especially enjoyed boating with his family during the summer. He loved cheering on the Packers and Bucks, and enjoyed a cold Sam Adams every now and then. His family meant the world to him, especially his grandchildren. He was united in marriage to Libin Mo, and together they enjoyed a wonderful 8 years together. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.