NECEDAH - Jeffrey L. Elliott, age 62, of Necedah, Wis., passed away on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 at Tomah Health after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born Aug. 10, 1959 to James and Vivian (Jerome) Elliott.
Jeff proudly served in the United States Army from 1978-1982, and worked many years as a "Jack of all Trades" for Bollig & Sons Excavating, where he enjoyed operating heavy equipment. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, golfer, and especially enjoyed boating with his family during the summer. He loved cheering on the Packers and Bucks, and enjoyed a cold Sam Adams every now and then. His family meant the world to him, especially his grandchildren. He was united in marriage to Libin Mo, and together they enjoyed a wonderful 8 years together. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Libin and her son, Zongxin; son, Derrick (Kelli) Elliott; daughter, Kristen (Brent Lawson) Elliott; grandchildren, Ryan, Kinsley, and Connor; his parents, James and Vivian Elliott; brothers, James (Kathy) Elliott and Jerry (Mary) Elliott; sister, Janelle (Paul) Elliott-Bell; step son, James (Brooke) Delconte; step grandchildren, Riley and Sophia; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
A Celebration of Jeff's Life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 from Noon until 5 p.m. at the NECEDAH VETERANS HALL, 105 Plum Street, Necedah, WI, 54646. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
