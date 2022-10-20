Oct. 26, 1954—Sept. 27, 2022
PORTAGE—Jeffrey Lynn “Duke” DuFour, 68, of Portage, lost his battle with cancer on September 27, 2022.
Jeff was raised in Gurnee, IL, but moved back to Wisconsin in his late 20s to enjoy his love of deer hunting and wildlife painting. Jeff also enjoyed playing cards at his euchre club and the many friends he made there over the years.
He was preceded in death by his father, Earl DuFour, Gurnee, mother, Elizabeth Colby, Madison, and brother, Rex DuFour, Wisconsin Dells. He is survived by his sister, Linda DuFour, Reedsburg; aunt, Farlene Nelson, Wisconsin Dells; stepmother, Sandra; and brothers: Greg (Margaret) and David (Shae) all of Gurnee.
