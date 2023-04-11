Jan. 26, 1966—April 3, 2023

FOND DU LAC—Jeffrey John Parzy, age 57, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023, at his home in Fond du Lac.

Jeff was born on January 26, 1966, in Beaver Dam, WI, son of Richard Parzy and Marme Palmer. He was baptized and confirmed at Pella Lutheran Church in Waupun.

Jeff was a quiet and private person but he had a loud and contagious smile. He was loved by everyone that knew him.

Jeff was employed with Jim Deiner Painting & Decorating, LTD of Fond du Lac since 2016. He was proud to be part of that team and loved his co-workers, often bragging about his precise and excellent work of painting. Jeff was a hard worker but his family and friends always came first.

He was a very giving and kind individual, often taking in stray cats, feeding them, and giving them shelter. Jeff enjoyed building and restoring old cars, doing most of the mechanical work himself. He was a health fanatic always eating healthy and working out when he could. He was big into weightlifting and was very athletic. His love for the Lord was strong and a significant part of his life.

Jeff is survived by his son, Adam Parzy; and his mother, Dawn Kraintz; siblings: Tammy (Robert) Bussewitz, Cari (Roger Schueler) Vande Zande, Chris (Dan) Slosser and Patty Parzy; father, Richard (Mary Kruger) Parzy; step-father, Ira Palmer; maternal grandmother, Shirley Peters; and aunts: Bonnie (Mert) Harmsen and Carla Peters; close and dear friend, Darrel Hill; further survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Marme Palmer; maternal grandfather, Wallace Peters; paternal grandparents, Stanley (LaVerne) Parzy; uncle, Randy Peters and aunt, Sharron (Norman) Nehmer.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Kohls Funeral Home, 405 West Main Street, Waupun. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 13, 2023, with Chaplain Dennis Richards. Memorials may be established in Jeffrey’s name.

Kohls Community Funeral Home

Community Funeral Homes

Waupun ~ Randolph ~ Markesan