MADISON—Jeffrey R. Schkirke of Madison, age 56, passed away unexpectedly on January 17, 2022.

He was born in Mauston, the son of Robert and Barbara Schkirke. Upon graduating Beaver Dam High School in 1983, Jeffery served in the Navy. A carpenter by trade, he took pride in his work and remodeling his home. Jeff enjoyed barbecue and grilling out. He was a big Wisconsin sports fan, and especially loyal to the Packers and Badgers. Being an avid hunter and fisherman, he had a lifelong appreciation of the outdoors. Jeff was a hardworking and kind-hearted soul. His easy-going, laid-back personality and warm laugh always meant a good time for all around. Jeff will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all that knew him.

He was a loving son to his father, Bob (Carolyn Wilkinson) Schkirke and was a loving brother to three sisters, Christine (Jim) Keegan, Deborah (Matt) Finnand, and Mary (Paul) Klavekoske. He is further survived by nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends. Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara; and two brothers: Andy and Todd.

A gathering for those affected by Jeff’s life will take place on Friday, February 4th from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd, Beaver Dam. Please join us for a Celebration of Life on Saturday at The Bell Tavern, W9735 Co Rd D, Beaver Dam from 11:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

If desired, memorials in Jeff’s name may be directed to the AmericanHeart Association or the American Cancer Society.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.