Sept. 24, 1966—Oct. 26, 2022

WAUPUN—Jeffrey S. Schmidt, 56, of Waupun and formerly of Beaver Dam passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 and was able to give the gift of life through organ donation.

Jeff was born the son of Marvin and Beverly (Miller) Schmidt on September 24, 1966. He lived most of his life in the Beaver Dam, Markesan, and Ripon areas.

He had worked as a combiner in the canning industry. Jeff loved fishing and riding motorcycles.

Jeff is survived by his children: Rachel and Justin; two brothers: Robert Schmidt of Marquette, MI and Lloyd (Lori) Schmidt of Butler; two sisters: Karen Winters of Wausau and Ellen (Jack) McDonald of Beaver Dam; his best friend, Dale Vande Slunt of Waupun; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Gary in infancy; two sisters-in-law; a brother-in-law; a niece; uncles, aunts and others.

It was Jeff’s family’s wish that cremation take place and no formal services be held.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family.