Jeffrey S. Stilwell, age 61, of Portage, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at his home in Portage.
Jeff was born on June 5, 1958, to Gerald and Donna (Mageland) Stilwell of Viroqua, Wis. From the very beginning, he was destined for great things. At the young age of 17, he was chosen as an All-American football wide receiver, during his senior year at Kickapoo High School. Shortly after, he enlisted in the Navy. It wasn’t until 1983, that his dearest accomplishments came to fruition, marrying his best friend, followed by gaining his favorite titles of all, “daddy and grandpa”.
He enjoyed spending his free time looking for a “good deal”. He loved coaching and watching his favorite sports teams, which included the teams his children and grandchildren were on. He also enjoyed gardening, spending time with his grandkids, going on drives to get ice cream with his one true love, and being surrounded by the family he loved unconditionally.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Kim; his three children, Jordan (Amanda), Nicholas (Jill) and Katie (Jordan) Haueter; his grandchildren, Addison, Jordy, Jayde, Theodore, Oliver, Oscar and Isaiah; his former daughter-in-law, Linda Kruegerhis; siblings, Pam (Terry) Miller, Jerry Stilwell, Patty (Dan) Gray, and Paula Medinger; his sisters-in-law, Ellen (Arden) Unseth, Joyce Benson and Janet (John) Reed; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Donna; and his parents-in-law, John and Eloise Eide.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com), with Chaplain Tom Drury officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Portage Area Veterans Honor Guard following the service. Inurnment will be private at a later date. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Columbia County Sheriff’s and Medical Examiner’s Offices, Divine Savior EMS, Portage Fire Department, and caring neighbors and friends.
