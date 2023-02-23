Dec. 19, 1964—Feb. 16, 2023

Jeffrey Scott Weittenhiller, son, brother, uncle and friend, passed into the loving arms of God on February 16, 2023, after a short illness.

Jeff was born to Keith and Cleda Weittenhiller on December 19, 1964, at the Hess Memorial Hospital in Mauston. Jeff was an extraordinary child, an “angel unaware,” born with Down’s Syndrome and exceeded all expectations for his life. He was loved and cared for by his family who were amazed by his achievements.

In 1975, he was named the poster child for the Wisconsin Association for Retarded Citizens. Jeff attended Special Education classes in the Mauston School system until the age of 21. He participated in the state Special Olympics several times and received many medals and ribbons. He attended the Wisconsin Badger camp during the summers. He also worked for a short time at a workshop for the handicapped in Mauston.

Jeff loved listening to music on his CD’s and tapes. He was able to attend some dances provided by the community. He had a great sense of rhythm.

In 1988, Jeff was moved to a group home in West Bend where he resided until his death. He loved the caretakers there and they loved him. He enjoyed getting the mail, bowling, swimming at the “Y” and going to restaurants.

Until Covid hit, he was working regularly at a local company doing assigned tasks. Jeff loved sports. He liked to watch sports on TV and enjoyed shooting baskets at home. He was even able to attend several Green Bay Packer and Milwaukee Brewer games. Jeff was a “blessed gift” to his family and through him, they all learned unconditional love, compassion, strong faith, patience and determination.

Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Keith; and a niece, Kari Ann Pisha. He will be forever missed by his mother, Cleda; his brother and sisters: Larry (Carol) Weittenhiller, Douglas (Denise) Weittenhiller, Candace Weittenhiller Little and Kim Weittenhiller Pisha. He also leaves behind 12 nieces and nephews and 29 great-nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service was held at the Mauston City Cemetery on Monday, February 20, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. The Crandall Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

A big thank you to Pastor Anita for her prayers and assistance during this difficult time. Also, thank you to all the caretakers at the group home-you took such good care of Jeff. Thank you for the special care given by the doctors and nurses at Froedtert West Bend Hospital, the Crossroads, and St. Croix Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to People Serve LLC, 443 S. 5th Ave., West Bend, WI, 53095.